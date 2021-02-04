Southern style on display at boutique

Marcie Padgett combines her intuitive knack for interior design with her experience in retail management to run a successful business. Photo courtesy of Southern Style Designs

WAXHAW – Marcie Padgett knows a few things about Southern style.

She grew up in Waxhaw and operates Southern Style Designs, a shop specializing in home décor, clothes and gifts.

After graduating with a degree in interior design from Liberty University, Padgett worked 20 years in sales jobs for design and lighting companies. Her career took a slight turn as she began managing the shops for SwimMac of the Carolinas in 2010. She also managed the BlackLion store in Dilworth for nearly three years before opening her own venture.

The full-service interior design and gift shop posts products daily to Facebook and Instagram.

When the pandemic threatened to slow customers coming in the door, Padgett took to Facebook to post videos showcasing gift ideas virtually.

In June, the boutique promoted the idea of Zoom meeting tops that were fancy enough to be on camera yet could be worn with yoga or pajama pants

The boutique packs plenty of hometown pride with T-shirts, wine glasses and other merchandise. Being a breast cancer survivor, Padgett also stocks the store with inspirational pink merchandise in honor of breast cancer awareness.

Union County Weekly readers have recognized Southern Style Designs for Best Interior Design for multiple years. Padgett does not take support from the community for granted.

“We, quite literally, could not have survived 2020 without your unrelenting support, love, and encouragement,” the company posted on Facebook. “Thank you for believing in the power of small business and giving Southern Style your love.”

Southern Style Designs

2416 Providence Road South, Waxhaw

704-843-4438

https://southernstyledesigns.com/