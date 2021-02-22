McCool, NC’s youngest elected leader, represents on new TikTok account

Matthews commissioners appointed Ken McCool to fill a vacancy on the board after he finished a few votes shy of a seat in the 2019 election.

MATTHEWS – Being North Carolina’s youngest elected official is not something Matthews Commissioner Ken McCool shies away from. The 22-year-old embraced it on his first couple of posts on TikTok last week.

McCool had thousands of followers and hundreds of thousands of views across his videos within 72 hours creating his account (@Commissionermccool). He now stands at 4,392 followers and more than 61,000 likes.

“The idea behind creating a TikTok account was to bring a younger generation into the discussion,” McCool said. “I hope that this account will help reach more people in our community and allow them to be included in the democratic process.”

A recent post has him going around the community identifying his key issues set to the Mission Impossible theme. In one scene, he’s hugging a tree to represent the environment. In another scene, he’s leaving Brakeman’s Coffee to show his support of local businesses. Other issues include COVID-19 recovery, world-class education, affordable housing, equitable transportation, listening to constituents and creating a welcoming and inclusive town.

“I believe in the power of community voices and positive social media engagement to help guide our town towards a shared path,” McCool said.