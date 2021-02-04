DIY owner not deterred by pandemic

Katherine DePrater had to change The Gift Workshop’s business model in order to survive the pandemic. She moved her store closer to downtown Mint Hill, added a fresh flower market with custom arrangements and beefed up the retail inventory. Karie Simmons/CMG photo

MINT HILL – Katherine DePrater overcame heartache from a divorce and grief from the death of her father to follow her dream of opening The Gift Workshop in 2018. She had always wanted to have a DIY boutique that offered classes, and for almost two years, she did.

The Gift Workshop hosted woodworking, hand-lettering, home decor and candle-making workshops. DePrater also had a retail boutique in her initial Mint Hill location.

She was doing well, but then the pandemic hit. With a business model centered around gathering together in person, she had no choice but to follow restrictions and close temporarily.

During that time, she survived by selling fresh flowers (contactless). However, with no end in sight, she eventually had to ask herself: “Do I give up or stay the course?”

“I firmly believe that if you’re brought into something, you’ll be brought out of it,” DePrater said. “When I looked at what I’d built, I wasn’t finished.”

Rather than succumb to the pandemic, DePrater took it as an opportunity to rearrange her business model.

Last summer, she moved The Gift Workshop to a cottage house in downtown Mint Hill. She expanded the boutique to sell clothing, accessories, home decor, candles and glassware from brands like Simply Southern, Scout, Sassy (Mint Hill), Sugarboo & Co. and Mud Pie. DePrater also moved her DIY workshops outside in warmer months.

“That was our reality,” DePrater said. “We either pivoted quickly or we closed indefinitely.”

One of the biggest changes was her addition of the Mint Hill Flower Market. The market offers fresh flowers, succulents, plants and custom arrangements made by DePrater and Todd Smith, a 35-year floral designer, in-store and delivery. The support they’ve received from the community since 2018 pushed them to open the flower market with no hesitation, only excitement.

“People in Mint Hill are wonderful about supporting small businesses. People see that by shopping small, they’re supporting their neighbors. It’s something that’s always mattered, but now more than ever,” DePrater said. “I am incredibly grateful people have believed in my dreams. People are excited to see what we’re doing and we love sharing it with them.”

The Gift Workshop

7717 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill

704 904-1175

www.thegiftworkshop.com