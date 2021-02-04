Creativity elevates Divine Arts Tattoo

Jordan and Elle Matchin own Divine Arts Tattoo and Baked Well. The couple recently took on co-ownership of Plant Love Ice Cream in St. Petersburg, Florida, and have plans to expand the vegan ice cream company to North Carolina next year. Photo courtesy of Divine Arts Tattoo

MATTHEWS – Operating a company during the pandemic requires creative solutions. Creativity comes naturally for Jordan Matchin, whose skills with needles and ink have created a beautiful business in Divine Arts Tattoo.

The tattoo shop touts several safety measures to keep customers and artists safe, including increased sanitation practices, private booths away from others and a HEPA Air Purifier. His team wears masks. Customers have to wear them, too.

Divine Arts Tattoo has a deep roster of talented artists, including Jamie Clinton, Thomas Harkness, Nas Jamal, Loren Vieira and Ryan Wilson. The shop complements its steady steam of tattoo appointments with a full slate of body piercing.

The shop enters its 10th year in business after a 2020 of ups and downs.

The year was filled with lows such as the temporarily closing of his shop when COVID-19 arrived in Mecklenburg County and the unexpected passing of his brother, Matthew, on Sept. 17.

The highs included welcoming his third child, learning of a fourth child later this year and earning readers choice awards from the Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly and Charlotte Observer.

“You can still win the game of war with only 2s and 3s,” Matchin wrote on Facebook on Aug. 17. “Changing your own situation isn’t something that someone else can do for you. It can be a long hard road depending on where you came from. Just know there are other people out there who know the struggle. Who knows where you have been and where you come from. Use that as fuel to get where you’re going.”

Divine Arts Tattoo

10915 Monroe Road, Matthews

980-339-8242

https://divineartstattoo.com/