Consistency is key for restaurant owner

Stacks Kitchen Owner George Gagis keeps the food consistently coming out of his kitchen and tries to always have a smile on his face. The good food and family atmosphere have turned Stacks in Matthews into a consistent fan favorite. Andrew Stark/CMG photo

MATTHEWS – Renowned for its “Good food and plenty of it slogan” and a full menu all day, Stacks Kitchen has thrived since opening its Matthews location.

The food, which is outstanding whether it is 6 a.m. and you’re in the mood for the Big Island Fish Sandwich, or for the $5.50 breakfast specials.

There isn’t a wrong choice on the menu, but that’s just a small part of the success.

“We’re very family-oriented,” owner George Gagis said. “We try to get to know everybody, we don’t hardly have turnover on staff, so everyone who comes in is very connected to each other.”

Gagis strives to treat everyone how he would want his children to be treated.

That’s why Gagis keeps the menu options open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and he and his staff keeps the smiles on their faces.

“You have to always be consistent and that’s not easy,” he said. “But that’s what we try to do.”

Gagis, with his over 30 years cooking experience, inspects most dishes himself, but has set a high standard of quality Stacks’ consistently shows whether it is for food donated to local schools or a hot breakfast on a cold morning.

“We all work together,” he said. “We try to work together as a team all of the time. I think that’s the most important thing. If one person is down, you have to pick them up.”

It’s that family atmosphere that keeps people coming back to Stacks.

“I can’t be anything but grateful for everyone’s support,” he said. “I’m a humble guy, I don’t like to brag and I don’t like to boast, but I just say ‘Thank you’ that everyone thinks of me. I just try to be honest and do my best.”

Stacks Kitchen

11100 Monroe Road, Matthews; 704-841-2025

1315 N. Broome St., Waxhaw; 704-243-2024

https://stackskitchen.com/