CATS showing off refined LYNX Silver Line route

The LYNX Silver Line will approach Matthews from Monroe Road. Photo courtesy of CATS

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System launched a series of virtual public meetings Feb. 16 explaining a more refined route for the LYNX Silver Line project extending from Belmont to Indian Trail.

Senior Project Manager Andy Mock suggests we think of the 26-mile route adopted by the Metropolitan Transit Commission last year as a very thick line. Engineers have attempted to break the line up into many smaller lines, evaluating 100 different ways to travel from Belmont to Indian Trail.

Their goal is to boil that down to one refined locally preferred alternative for public input.

They are striving for competitive and reliable transit times, equitable transit-oriented development and improved access to destinations and local connectivity, Mock said.

Planners will explain each segment at 5:30 p.m. on the following days on the CATS YouTube page:

• Feb. 16: Wilkinson Boulevard (City of Belmont to I-485)

• Feb. 17: Wilkinson Boulevard (I-485 to West Morehead Street)

• Feb. 18: Center City (West Morehead Street to Charlottetowne Avenue)

• Feb. 23: Independence Boulevard (Charlottetowne Avenue to Idlewild Road)

• Feb. 25: Independence Boulevard (Idlewild Road to just south of I-485 at CPCC Levine)

• March 2: Union County extension

Participants can go to www.RideTransit.org/LYNXSilverLine to share their feedback through an online open house and survey through March 11.

CATS plans on getting approval of a refined locally preferred alternative route in the spring before engaging in more detailed environmental and engineering work.

One deviation from the previous plan involves the alignment serving downtown Matthews via Matthews Street rather than going through Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

The line would stop at stations at Matthews Sportsplex and Central Piedmont Community College’s Levine Campus before aligning with Independence Boulevard toward Union County.

The Union County piece will touch Stallings and Indian Trail/ Photo courtesy of CATS

The Union County extension came at the request of Stallings and Indian Trail leaders.

Mock said there’s a compelling argument from a traffic perspective to extend the LYNX Silver Line project into Union County, given the amount of cars traveling along Independence Boulevard and Monroe Road.

One of the most talked about segments of the Silver Line has been the stretch near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The Silver Line would align along the northside of Wilkinson Boulevard and connect to an “airport people-mover.” Mock said there are a lot of hurdles in a direct connection with the airport.

Mock said one of the biggest lessons learned from the LYNX Blue Line was to be cautious with engagements with third parties that you can’t control that may slow down a project or make it more complicated.

Jason Lawrence, a senior planner with CATS who is planning a rail trail along the Silver Line, said another lesson learned was how the team could start planning station areas, affordable housing and trail opportunities early in the process.

“Doing those early will benefit the project in the future,” Lawrence said.