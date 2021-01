Photos coutesy of Novant Health

MATTHEWS – Rebecca and Adam Josey, of Waxhaw, welcomed Kennedy, to the world at 2:16 a.m. Jan. 1 at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

She has two older brothers, Graham, 9, and Harrison, 7.

Dr. Michael Sweeney delivered the 18-inch New Year’s Baby, which weighed four pounds and 11 ounces.