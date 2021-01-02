Union County Weekly’s 100 Biggest Newsmakers of 2020

Arts & Entertainment

Darryl Badley Jr.: The disabled Army veteran launched Christian Warrior Radio, a digital station where he broadcast inspirational music through his Monroe home.

John Griffin: As president and on-air talent at 99.1 the Fun One, he celebrated his radio station earning 2020 Radio Station of the Year from the Carolina Beach Music Awards. The station gave back to the Union County Crisis Assistance Ministry.

Anthony Hamilton: The Grammy Award-winning singer partnered with Novant Health on a COVID-19 prevention campaign and sang at a virtual festival to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Shannon McKohnle: Moved by wildfires in Australia, she donated proceeds from art classes she taught to Sydney Metropolitan Wildlife.

Peter Rubino: The sculptor enlisted in the Waxhaw Police Department to help him install “Reflection” at the Waxhaw Military Wall of Honor. He also played a key role in the town’s Veterans Day observance.

Gene Stowe: He raised money to turn his book, “Inherit the Land: Jim Crowe Meets Miss Maggie’s Will” into a documentary. He also suggested to county leaders to move the Confederate monument from downtown Monroe to the Museum of the Waxhaws.

Susan Bonilla

Business

Philip Bazemore: The Union County Chamber of Commerce honored the late businessman with a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to downtown Monroe.

Susan Bonilla: The owner of Passionate Paws Animal Hospital in Waxhaw started the year off winning a Rising Star Award through Charlotte Media Group’s Small Business Person of the Year Awards and ended 2020 preparing to open a second location in the Weddington area.

Natalie Fritz: The 19-year-old Sun Valley High School alum opened Tenth Talent, a dance studio in Monroe, during the pandemic. The company offers dance classes, camps and showcases.

Adrian Garson: The publisher of Charlotte Media Group rolled out weekly newspapers for Indian trail and Waxhaw but scaled them back when COVID-19 began to shut businesses down.

Todd Hollins: Lowe’s surprised him with a new set of tools for serving his country and community. Aside from fighting fires, he served in the Army and transformed a house for a retired military couple on Lifetime’s “Military Makeover with Montel.”

Olga and Dan Khmelnytskyy: The Matthews couple opened Playland Indoor Playground in Indian Trail. The three-level soft play structure allows children, ages 3 to 12, to burn energy in a clean environment with ball pits, slides and tunnels.

Ron Mahle: He worked with companies like KW Collards and American Wick Drain to secure economic development incentives through Union County. He works as an assistant director for Monroe-Union County Economic Development.

Jeff Newton: The homebuilder participated in the St. Jude Dream House in Waxhaw for the sixth consecutive year. This year’s home was in Waxhaw.

Chris Plate: The county’s leading economic developer facilitated local incentives for a project he described as a catalyst for downtown Indian Trail. It will include 252 apartments, 100 townhomes and 160,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

Larry Shaheen Jr.: The local political insider partnered with Bob McIntosh to expand Carolina Revaluation Services to help Union County residents undergoing revaluations to appeal out-of-wack property assessments.

Steve Sileo: His restaurant, Sileo’s New York Deli, launched a campaign of good deeds he called “Gift of Giving.” He gave away food to people at the homeless shelter and children not getting free meals from school.

Kizito Wademi: The president of KW Collards approached Union County about buying a 120-acre site for a permanent location for KW Collards. The firm planned to invest $3.2 million into a 25,000-square-foot processing plant with a commercial kitchen and greenhouse.

Eugene Woods: The Atrium Health CEO described the future hospital in Stallings as the “largest development project in Union County’s history.” He also vowed to build the “Silicon Valley for health care innovation from Charlotte to Winston-Salem following a big merger.

Jon Wood: The senior project manager with Benesch helped create plans for Monroe and Waxhaw to pursue grants for the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Monroe secured a $400,000 PARTF grant for Belk Tonawanda Park.

Community

Morgan & Gregory Bartos: The Indian Trail couple shared how their family visited 41 state parks within a year and spent less than $250 excluding gas and food. They planned on visiting more parks for the benefit of their fifth child.

Joseph Brundrett: Indian Trail recognized the high school senior in February as Citizen of the Quarter for his work collecting toys for children whose families are served through Cindy’s Hope Chest. The charity serves women battling breast cancer.

Michael Dalley: The Monroe resident sold “Transplant Strong” shirts to raise money to pay for medical bills related to a kidney transplant and a future pancreas transplant.

William Gonzales III: The Marine veteran was surprised with news in August that he would be receiving a new mortgage-free home in MillBridge thanks to Lennar and Operation Finally Home. He was injured by an IED blast in 2012.

Antoinette King: The reigning Ms. Elite Southeast America’s United States 2021 lit up the Christmas tree during Lake Park’s annual holiday celebration. The CEO of Crown WellnessLTD strives to raise awareness abut mental health professionally and as part of her pageant platform.

Emily Kroeger: She chaired Waxhaw’s Main Street Advisory Committee, which presented a new vision statement and strategy to create more regional awareness about its downtown.

Grace Laney: Indian Trail Mayor Michael Alvarez retroactively designated the teen queen Mayor for the Day for July 4. She was not only the reigning Jr. Miss NC Cosmos, but she sewed and donated masks to the community during the pandemic.

Carly Rauch: The Weddington High School senior was named Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte’s 2019-20 Youth of the Year in January.

Samantha Towns: She was recognized as the Indian Trail Citizen of the Quarter on Aug. 11. Towns has served in various citizen boards over the years, including the Indian Trail Planning Board.

Alexia Vega Franceschi: The Sandy Ridge Elementary School student won the Union County Public Schools Spelling Bee in January for the second consecutive year. “Ganglion” was her last word.

Education

Carole Alley: She ensured students had a voice in helping rebrand Parkwood High School’s mascot after Union County Public Schools Board of Education voted to remove the controversial Rebels nickname.

Jimmy Bention Sr.: Union County Public Schools appointed him to replace Travis Kiker on the school board Aug. 4. Bention, the pastor of two churches, has been an active participant in school board discussions.

Rhett Brown: As president of Wingate University, he continued to increase access to higher education through agreements with the likes of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Donna Cook: The Class of 2020 was especially meaningful for the Marvin Ridge High principal, considering she was also their principal when they attended Rea View Elementary. Graduates honored their beloved principal with a garden and a scrapbook.

Mike Harvey: Union County Public Schools named the Sun Valley High staffer its Principal of the Year. The award made him an easy choice to serve as grand marshal of the Indian Trail Christmas parade.

Kathy Heintel: She chaired the Union County Board of Education’s facilities committee and was one of the presenters to county commissioners to put a $130 million referendum on the November ballot, but commissioners chose to wait.

Andrew Houlihan: The superintendent presided over Union County Public Schools during stressful times, including the lack of a state budget and COVID-19.

Travis Kiker: He resigned from the Union County Board of Education after the school district received complaints about his social media posts. The school board launched a citizens advisory committee on diversity.

Jeff Kraftson: He returned to the principal’s office after serving a year as assistant principal at Porter Ridge High School. He joined Weddington High School in the fall as principal. He served the same role at Parkwood Middle from 2013 to 2019.

Sarah May: The longtime PTA member won one of two available at-large seats on the school board in November. May has experience dealing with complicated school issues, having chaired a citizens advisory committee on district-wide realignment.

John Marshall: He joined Union Academy in July as headmaster. He was gratified by teachers’ willingness to return to in-person instruction and proud staff found new ways of thinking about reaching students.

Melissa Merrell: As chairwoman of the Union County Board of Education, she navigated leaders through some difficult issues including COVID-19 and increased racial scrutiny.

Dareion Malone: The Marvin Ridge High School choral teacher won Teacher of the Year honors for Union County Public Schools. When accepting the award he mentioned how his grandmother would pay for his piano lessons as a child.

Wendy Nielsen: The School Nurse Association of North Carolina recognized her as 2020 School Nurse Administrator of the Year. Colleagues nominated Nielsen for her leadership during the pandemic, including managing the Union County and school district COVID-19 hotlines.

Kimberly Robinson: The Monroe High School educator won Beginning Teacher of the Year for Union County Public Schools in September. She was a finalist for the same award from the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching.

Claudia Sandoval: The safety advocate ran for an at-large seat on the Union County Board of Education. Gov. Roy Cooper appointed her to the DRIVE Task Force, which focused on making the education workforce more diverse.

Gary Sides: The Union County School Board member was critical of Gov. Roy Cooper’s leadership when it comes to COVID-19 and offered the motion for UCPS to hold traditional graduation ceremonies despite the governor’s mass gathering restrictions.

Tracy Strickland: The administrator presented an anti-bullying plan to the school board designed to take a consolidated approach across the district.

Steve Smith Sr.

Faith/Nonprofits

Keith Adams: Common Heart delivered 1,500 turkey feasts via the Great Turkey Countdown during his watch as executive director. The charity sought to launch a food pantry through a new East Union Economic Empowerment Center in Marshville.

Mary Barber: She served as president of the Union County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority when it earned Chapter of the Year. The honor came at a time when the chapter entered its 10th year.

Kathy Bragg: She retired from the Community Shelter of Union County after 10 years as CEO. The charity won the 2020 Supportive Housing Development Award for its expansion and programming.

Donn Kegal: The Air Force veteran assumed command of the James B Crump VFW Post 2423 in Indian Trail. He entered the role with a focus on improving mental health among veterans, specifically preventing suicides.

Melissa McKeown: The newly named CEO for the Community Shelter of Union County is no stranger to the charity. She joined the charity in 2010 and became chief operations officer in 2017.

Steve Smith Sr.: The Carolina Panthers legend continues to make headlines with his “Cut To It” podcast, but he also stepped up to help homeless children in Charlotte connect to remote learning during the pandemic.

Government

Raymond Allen: He steered the ship at Indian Trail Town Hall as interim manager following the departure of Patrick Sadek and prior to the arrival of Michael McLaurin.

Eddie Cathey: The Union County sheriff announced that he would not enforce Gov. Roy Cooper’s mass gatherings restrictions for Union County Public Schools graduation ceremonies, noting his office would “respect and support their authority.”

Brandi Deese: Heavy developer interest in Indian Trail keeps the town’s planning director busy as she explains the ins and outs of the proposals to commissioners and planning board members.

Vann Harrell: Union County’s tax administrator told commissioners that virtually every property will increase in value in 2021 as his staff pursues reappraisal in 2021. The last reappraisal was in 2015.

Junior Honeycutt: The county’s public works water superintendent explained the unique circumstances behind the boil water advisory related to E. coli during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee Jensen: As Union County planning director, Jensen led public outreach efforts in developing an update to the comprehensive plan. The plan will guide development within Union County through the year 2050.

Dennis Joyner: The public health director kept Union County informed on COVID-19 response and reinforced messages of staying home and maintaining a social distance from others.

Hayden Kramer: Indian Trail’s parks and recreation manager reinvented several popular events due to COVID-19. He converted popular Halloween and Christmas festivals into drive-in events. He also led an update of the parks and recreation master plan.

Michelle Lancaster: The deputy county manager steered Union leaders to disengage with Cardinal Innovations in favor of Partners Health Management for behavioral health services.

Adam McLamb: Indian Trail’s public works director worked with God Bless the USA to reroute solid waste routes in the town to improve efficiency. Many of the previous routes had not taken into account all the growth the town has seen over the past decade.

Michael McLaurin: Indian Trail Council welcomed him Aug. 31 as town manager after a search that saw 62 applications from 19 states. McLaurin previously served as Waxhaw town manager from 2007 to 2014.

Dena Sabinske: Waxhaw’s parks and recreation director convinced town commissioners to update its downtown master plan in order to attract major grants. She also ensured a healthy slate of safe programming during the pandemic.

Patrick Sadek: The Indian Trail town manager had big plans for town, but he found himself the subject of an internal investigation. He was on paid leave from Jan. 14 until the town announced a mutual split Feb. 10.

Mark Watson: The Union County manager recommended commissioners put off the prospect of a school bond referendum until 2022 due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and other factors.

Jeffrey Wells: Waxhaw commissioners promoted Wells as town manager earlier in the year. He recommended a strategy to commissioners of selling off underutilized property to pay for future capital needs.

Roy Cooper

Politics

Frank Aikmus: He suggested in April that local leaders write Gov. Roy Cooper to suggest he allow them to reopen Union County. His bid for a third term on the commission fell short in the Republican primary.

Michael Alvarez: The Indian Trail mayor had a difficult year health-wise, including treatment to shrink two tumors in his lungs and getting his arm amputated. Still, he continued to serve.

Dean Arp: The state senator won a fifth term. He sponsored a number of COVID-19 relief bills, as well as one that supported the expansion of broadband internet to rural areas.

Elizabeth Callis: The Weddington mayor expressed concerns to county commissioners about them approving higher density rezonings on the outskirts of the town. She’d like county leaders to follow their own development plans.

David Cohn: Nine months after saying goodbye to the Indian Trail Town Council, he answered the call to serve again, filling the vacancy created when Shirley Howe left for health reasons.

Roy Cooper: The governor issued a series of restrictions designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 that closed schools and businesses. He verbally sparred with President Trump over the RNC in Charlotte. He was reelected to a second term in November.

Amanda Fuller: The Wesley Chapel Village Councilwoman was appointed acting mayor in March when Mayor Jan Smith had to step away for health reasons. Fuller opposed high-density projects.

Jason Hall: Waxhaw commissioners appointed the analyst to fill Kat Lee’s seat on the board. Leaders were impressed with Hall’s thoroughness during the interview phase of the recruitment process. He even drove to Hickory to talk to a former town manager.

Richard Helms: The Union County native not only won a third term on the county commissioner, but his colleagues also appointed him to serve as chair for the coming year. He told the Weekly he wants to control density and expand the commercial tax base.

Craig Horn: The state legislator ran for state superintendent but lost in primary. He announced in May that Union County would receive $4.1 million to cover pandemic-related expanses.

Todd Johnson: The state senator won a second term. He called for residents return to work, students to return to classrooms and the state staying the course with conservative budgeting. He also secured CARES ACT funding for Backpack Ministry and The Bridge to Recovery.

Franco McGee: The Monroe councilman secured the Juneteenth holiday for staff. He also spoke out against the Confederate soldiers monument remaining at the historic courthouse, saying it represents “racism, hate and oppression.”

Ron Pappas: The Waxhaw mayor oversaw the selection of a town manager, the appointment of a new commissioner and ongoing revisions to the town’s land development code.

Stony Rushing: The Union County commissioner disagreed with Chairman Jerry Simpson on the facts behind rising utility rates. Rushing said the Yadkin water treatment facility was rooted in deception.

John Steward: The Union County resident cast North Carolina’s 71 votes for Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention in Charlotte. He used his moment in the spotlight to highlight North Carolina’s many historical moments.

Tracy Wesolek: The Waxhaw commissioner underwent surgery to remove stage 2 breast cancer. Town staff and commissioners wore pink during the Oct. 13 virtual meeting in support of her and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

David Williams: Dismayed about water rate hikes, he ran for county commissioner. He edged out incumbent Frank Aikmus in the Republican primary and he eventually took the oath in COVID quarantine.

David Willis: The Marvin resident was elected to N.C. House District 68 seat. His fellow lawmakers appointed him as Freshman Leader of the 2021-22 legislative session.

Sports

Dustin Allen: He coached the Cuthberton girls indoor track and field team in February to its fourth consecutive state championship. The Cavs were so dominant they broke a state record for team points.

Andy Capone: The Weddington Warriors football coach was expected to have one of the most dominate teams in the state. Maxpreps ranks his Weddington football team third in the state.

Drew Hackett: He replaced Tad Baucom as the Sun Valley football coach, but he’d have to wait until 2021 to call his first play for the Spartans.

Kaylee Hamblin: She qualified for the United States Olympic Team Trials in January, but she had to adjust training since the trials were postponed to June 2021.

Amir Joseph: He transferred from Monroe to Parkwood, winning the school’s first boys state wrestling title. He was 51-6 in the 190-pound weight class.

Sam Mobley: Just as he was starting to get a feel for the XFL, the pro football league folded. He returned to Union County with the intent of serving as an assistant football coach with his alma mater Parkwood High School.

Zachary Moore: The Sun Valley freshman won a state championship in the 55-meter wheelchair race. His personal best was a state record.

Samuel O’Grady: The Sun Valley senior won the 2020 Tony Simeon Courage Award. Running cross country helped O’Grady overcome the affects of autism and come out of his comfort zone.

Kiley Rorich: The 15-year-old Union County resident won the junior division of the Nastia Liukin Cup in March in Milwaukee. She overcame a prior wrist injury to springboard her way to the top.

R-Truth: The professional wrestler is not only known for comic relief on WWE shows, but he also had an impressive year in the ring. He won the 24/7 Championship belt for the 45th time at Survivor Series.

Will Shipley: The Weddington football star announced he would graduate early to prepare for his freshman season at Clemson. The postponement of the football season to the spring meant he wouldn’t be seen in a Warriors uniform again.