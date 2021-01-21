Residents weigh in on Stumptown Park’s potential name change

MMHW file photo

Corey King told the Matthews Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resource Advisory Committee that town staff believes Stumptown Park should not be renamed.

Hooks-Orr American Legion Post #235 approached town leaders recently about calling the attraction Stumptown Veterans Memorial Park after it refurbished the military-inspired portion of the space.

King, who directs the parks and rec department, said a veterans memorial conveys a somber, quiet place where veterans can reflect and appreciate the sacrifice of those who served. However, Stumptown Park as a whole is more celebration-oriented.

Stumptown Park has a strong regional brand with over 30 years of activities, King added. It’s home to several of the town’s largest festivals, including Matthews Alive, BeachFest and Food Truck Fridays.

“Recognition of veterans is not simply limited to this one space,” King told the committee Jan. 13. “There are forms of public art planned, art murals and other ways we plan to celebrate veterans throughout Matthews.”

After assuming command of the Hooks-Orr American Legion Post #235, Mark Tofano presided over its Memorial Day ceremony, in which the veterans memorial consisted of a tattered and torn American flag obstructed by a tree.

“The area designated as the veterans memorial had been left to literally decay to an absolutely disgraceful state,” Tofano said. “We couldn’t even lay the wreath on the memorial wall because there was nothing but dirt and mud there. The names on the wall were so encased with algae that you could not even read some of the names.”

Tofano set out to restore the memorial. The American Legion post did it without any funding from the town. The effort was supported through donations from residents and businesses.

Following the restoration, the post approached town leaders about renaming the park Stumptown Veterans Memorial Park.

Mayor John Higdon placed the item on the commissioners agenda only for members of the Matthews Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resource Advisory Committee to call for the process to slow down so they could get public input.

The committee organized a pair of two-hour sessions Jan. 13 to get feedback. During each session, town staff explained the park and Tofano explained why the name change was important to veterans.

Tofano said the intent behind the name change was not to alter the purpose or function of the park. He also pointed to the Matthews Parks and Recreation Master Plan, where the word “veterans” is referred to once in the document.

“Stumptown has historical value and we should be proud of it, but veterans were dying for this country over a hundred years before the words Stumptown Park ever passed through a human’s lips,” he said. “It doesn’t get more historical than this.”

Ten people spoke during the public input session. All of them, including four former mayors, opposed renaming Stumptown Park.

“Stumptown Park is a tribute to the settlers and families who came here to build homes, plant crops and raise their families,” said Paula Lester, who has led the Matthews Historical Foundation. “These early settlers are the roots of our history that grew and became Matthews. Renaming Stumptown Park is not justified and worthy of diminishing a part of Matthews history.”

Constance Sarris agreed the veterans memorial doesn’t quite fit the fun nature of the park.

“As my daughter said when I read her my speech, with a name like Stumptown Veterans Memorial Park, it would be like stomping and dancing and playing on a grave,” Sarris said. “That’s just not right.”

There were some tense moments during the public input session.

Zachary Thompson, who serves in the Army, said veterans who support the name change dishonor the fundamental values of the military, which include selfless service and putting the needs of the community before your own.

“These veterans demand respect because they yearn for nothing more than personal glory,” said Thompson, whose grandfather Ted Kiker served as a town commissioner.

He suggested people send a care package or donate to a Gold Star Family if they want to support veterans, but leave Stumptown Park’s name alone.

Later on, Tofano said the word “veterans’ was spoken more in the past couple of weeks than in the past two decades.

“This town has ignored veterans for so long,” Tofano said. “Anything that happens in this town in terms of the Memorial Day ceremonies or the Veterans Day ceremonies – those are all done by the American Legion post. There has nothing been done in this town to truly, truly honor veterans in an enduring way.”

Tofano’s criticism rubbed some leaders the wrong way.

“I’m not going to get out of hand here, but I am offended by the fact somebody said we have ignored the veterans in Matthews in this call,” Lee Myers said. “That is absolutely false. It is disingenuous and I take personal offense at that.”

Myers served in town government for 22 years, including the role of mayor from 1991 to 2009.

He mentioned that during Roland Bibeau’s tenure as president of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, the hospital organized a memorial event to honor veterans. Myers said he attended every single one of those events while some of the people behind the effort to change the name of Stumptown Park were never there.

Myers talked about how town leaders purchased the land that became Stumptown Park in an effort to preserve its identity.

“We were losing our history in the late 1980s and early 1990s,” Myers said. “It was gone. We were going to become nothing but a suburb of the City of Charlotte. We said, ‘no, we’re not going to do it.’”

Paul Bailey, who served as mayor from 2017 to 2019, said he was also offended by Tofano’s remarks, but he didn’t dwell on them. He said the namesakes for Purser-Hulsey Park on Phillips Road were both World War II veterans and could be recognized there for their military service. He said town leadership has worked to preserve plenty of other parks in town.

Jim Taylor, who served as mayor from 2009 to 2017, said he received an award from the American Legion post and formed the Matthews Veterans Advisory Committee. He suggested the town could name an area of Stumptown Park after veterans while also incorporating the landmark into its marketing materials or the Matthews Heritage Museum’s walking tours.

But adding two words to the name, he said, can change the look, feel and atmosphere of the park.

Citizens can continue submitting written comments at www.matthewsnc.gov/stumptown through Jan. 30. The Matthews Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resource Advisory Committee will discuss the input received at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

The committee will then make a recommendation to town commissioners, who’ll decide whether to rename the park.

Doug Rose, who co-chairs the Matthews Veterans Advisory Committee, said his group will make a recommendation to commissioners, too. Rose said they’ve received emails in support of the name change.