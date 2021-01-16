Queen’s Cup Steeplechase will continue in 2021 but without in-person audience

CMG file photo

MINERAL SPRINGS – The Charlotte Steeplechase Foundation has decided to hold the 2021 Queen’s Cup Steeplechase on April 24 without an in-person audience. The race will be livestreamed instead.

“The choice to run at all was based on giving horsemen and horses in training an opportunity to compete, bolstering a sport which continues to suffer from the loss of opportunities due to the ongoing pandemic,” the foundation wrote to supporters.

The foundation encourages Queen’s Cup supporters to make tax-deductible donations since it has had “little to no income over the past two years.” A portion of donations will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Sonitrol Security, Brown Advisory, Novant Health, Hoopaugh Grading, EasyFix, TruGreen and White Claw Hard Seltzer are sponsoring the 2021 event.