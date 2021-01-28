Matthews leaders discuss harsher tree penalties

Never forget … residents were dismayed to see the number of trees cut down off Monroe Road in March 2019. CMG file photo

Town commissioners are interested in strengthening tree regulations to ensure the Matthews chainsaw massacre of 2019 never happens again.

The destruction of about 200 trees designated for preservation off Monroe Road led to the town fining Taft Development Group $50,000 during construction of a luxury apartment complex. The developer apologized and said it was a mistake.

“That was obviously something that no one will forget fairly soon,” Planning Director Jay Camp said of the destruction.

Mayor Pro Tem Renee Garner has had renewed conversations with Camp and Town Manager Hazen Blodgett about saving trees. Camp facilitated a discussion Jan. 25 among commissioners to get input.

Matthews already has protections in place. Its Unified Development Ordinance contains 23 pages on trees and landscaping standards pertaining to development. There’s even an approved tree and shrub list.

Highlights of the code include requiring:

• New developments to provide streetscape trees, interior trees in parking areas and landscaping along perimeters.

• The preservation of trees from 5% for urban districts to 20% for suburban areas.

• Fines of up to $50,000 for the purposeful removal of trees.

The town has collectively fined developers about $60,000 over the past two years, according to Camp.

Garner said at least 10% of the emails she receives regarding rezonings bring up the issue of losing trees.

“I want to make sure the penalty is enough of a penalty to deter developers from ignoring the code,” Garner said.

State law requires such penalties revert to the local school district, but Garner offered the idea of steering that money into Matthews schools if those penalties are derived in town.

Commissioner John Urban suggested leading developers with carrots rather than sticks and bricks. For example, the town could allow more density if the developer agrees to a pocket park, green rooftop or more tree save.

“I don’t want to de-emphasize the importance of trees though,” Garner said. “They are giving us the biggest environmental bang for our buck. If we’re ripping down mature trees at an alarming rate, we’re losing a lot of air cleaning properties that a roof of sedums isn’t going to do for us.”

Mayor John Higdon said there’s a strong desire with this board to save as many trees as possible. His heartburn with new development is how the penalty for cutting down trees could be a small fraction of a multi-million budget.

“They can just cut trees down and cut a check and be done with it,” Higdon said. “I think our boards historically have been very tentative in increasing our tree save requirements because we’re afraid the legislature is going to slap our hands. I think it may be time to move the bar a little more and try to save a little bit more.”