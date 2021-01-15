Indian Trail designates Juneteenth as paid staff holiday

Indian Trail Town Hall (CMG file photo)

INDIAN TRAIL – The Town of Indian Trail will recognize Juneteenth Independence Day as a paid holiday for its staff.

The council unanimously approved a resolution highlighting the importance of June 19, 1865. That’s when Union soldiers led by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger announced to locals in Galveston, Texas that the Civil War ended and slaves were free. This was two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Mayor Michael Alvarez invited Monroe Councilman Franco McGee to introduce and read the resolution. McGee led the effort to make Juneteenth a paid holiday in Monroe. Mineral Springs followed suit.

“June 19, 1865 has provided an opportunity for government to recognize that we have to be better and lead boldly and with the sense of urgency like we have never led before for the unity and the healing of this great land of the United States of America,” McGee said.

Mayor Pro Tem Marcus McIntyre said the day is important to our nation’s history, especially considering some of the issues going on right now.

“This is a very great country. I chose to come here. I chose to become a citizen,” McIntyre said. “I am still proud of this country irrespective of some of the things that are going on right now. I have a lot of hope for this country.”

Councilman Jerry Morse initially expressed concerns about the financial ramifications of approving a paid holiday, but other council members said they didn’t view it as an extra expense since employees would be getting paid for the day anyway.

Town Manager Mike McLaurin said the paid holiday would amount to $8,750 for 43 eligible employees.

“Financially, to the people of Indian Trail [this] is pennies compared to the division in this nation, the lack of equality, true equality, over the years and recognizing a long-overdue small step in the right direction for unity in this nation,” Alvarez said. “Government and unity begin at home.”

Councilman Mike Head had a much more emotional response to the resolution.

Head shared childhood memories of growing up in a Southern mill town. He and his sister were looked after by a Black caretaker when they came home from school. And he grew to love her.

“This is not political,” Councilman David Cohn said. “It’s a time to heal. It’s a time to bring everybody together.”