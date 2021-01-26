Health director talks about COVID-19 vaccine supply with Matthews commissioners

Screenshot from Jan. 25 Matthews commissioner meeting

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris continues to urge the community to remain cautious about the spread of COVID-19 considering the short supply of vaccine available.

Harris told Matthews commissioners Jan. 26 that she expects Mecklenburg County to receive 8,400 doses a week from the state for the next three weeks, which won’t be enough to meet demand – even after large-scale vaccination clinics at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bank of America Stadium.

“It’s just really challenging because we know we have many more people that want to be vaccinated,” Harris said. “All you have to do is see how many times our phones have crashed every time we’ve tried to open up appointments to know how many people really want to be vaccinated. We’re committed to getting it out just as quickly as we get it in.”

Harris said it’s hard to gauge how many vaccinations have been administered to Mecklenburg County residents because Atrium Health and Novant Health have been vaccinating patients in other counties as well. The state system isn’t providing local data yet.

Harris told Matthews commissioners that Mecklenburg County had experienced 82,444 COVID-19 cases since March, including 747 deaths. Mecklenburg County has 66 active outbreaks and a couple of clusters in shelters and schools.

The health department tracked 2,401 COVID-19 cases, including 49 deaths, in Matthews through Jan. 10. The town has four outbreaks at long-term care facilities. By comparison, Matthews had 1,476 cases in early December.

The average number of cases in Matthews went from 68 per day in early December to 118 through Jan. 10,” Harris said.

Harris has noticed metrics declining slowly in part due to the public health directive issued earlier this month advising people to stay at home.

She also mentioned how the first case of a reportedly more contagious COVID variant from the United Kingdom was recently discovered in Mecklenburg County. A variant from Brazil was reported in Minnesota yesterday.

“People need to be cautious,” Harris said. “ We still have virus in our community. We still know that people are susceptible to the virus in our community and we need everyone to do their part when it comes to the prevention measures that we know work.”

Those include wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and staying at home.

Commissioner Jeff Miller asked Harris questions to gauge if widespread shutdowns in the community were warranted given the number of people who have had COVID, as well as factors such as vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths.

Harris said 50% of the county’s deaths have been people in long-term care facilities with very little immune response. They were exposed from staff who get the virus in the community.

She then mentioned how the county has also had people as young as 17 and 22 years old die from it.

“You never know who’s going to have that bad reaction and who is going to have long-term effects from COVID,” Harris told commissioners. “It’s hard for me to say that it’s not serious and that it’s not something that we should pay attention to because you don’t want your family member to be the one who has the bad reaction.”

While the majority of people are not going to get seriously ill and will recover from it, Harris said Mecklenburg County has had 747 deaths, which is not acceptable as far as she is concerned.

Mayor John Higdon said the 49 Matthews deaths was significant to him as well.