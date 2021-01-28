Harris YMCA Chalkettes bring home many medals

The Harris YMCA Chalkettes include (from left) Audra Potter, Leiana Cure, Chelsy Marsh, Margaret Larsen, Charlotte Rhodes, Bennett Rhodes, Savannah Jewell, Lauren Pike, Isabel Tobin, Lauren Potter, Layla Rosario and Miyah Ellis. Photo courtesy of YMCA of Greater Charlotte

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte gymnastics coaching staff led the Harris YMCA Chalkettes to the season’s first competitive meet this month in Spartanburg, S.C.

Following the cancellation of all meets in spring 2020, the majority of team members had not competed in a sanctioned meet for almost an entire year.

In spite of the break, the team members were more than ready to shake off their nerves and do what they do best – compete. By the time the three-day Furman Classic was over, they had swept the meet, earning several accolades.

Twenty-five members of the Harris YMCA Chalkettes, led by gymnastics director Marta Clarkson, walked away with 25 first-place medals, 27 second-place medals, 20 third-place medals and 15 gymnasts placing in the top three all around for their division. The silver team took second place while the gold and diamond teams took third place.

Annie Lapiana was able to compete in her first USAG meet as a senior. She is competing in Level 9, which requires hard work and constant access to gymnastics equipment to ensure she can safely perform her skills. She successfully completed all her routines at the meet to earn first place in the all around for her division. She also qualified for the state meet, which entitles her to scholarship opportunities. She has been a member of the YMCA’s competitive team for seven years.

Over the past year, Coach Clarkson has worked to keep families’ minds at ease while ensuring each gymnast’s safety.