Queen’s Grant student wins online art competition

Olivia Nirnberger won the contest with this piece. Photo courtesy of Artsonia.com.

MINT HILL — Queen’s Grant Community School student Olivia Nirnberger won Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest.

Nirnberger received more than 5,000 online votes for her winning art titled, “Zentangle in a Circle.”

“I like the opportunity to be creative,” Nirnberger said. “I also like that it’s not math.”

Nirnberger’s art teacher, Toni Thomas, is among teachers using Artsonia to showcase student art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms.

Artsonia lets family and friends of student artists create and purchase organic keepsakes from the student art and then gives back 20% of all revenue to the local art classroom.

Artsonia selects 12 random submissions weekly in four age groups from artwork. Voting is then open to the public for several days before the winner is announced.

Blick Art Materials donates a $100 gift certificate to the winning school and a $50 gift certificate to the student artist.

“Our mission at Artsonia is to bring communities together to celebrate children’s artistic expressions,” CEO Jim Meyers said. “Artist of the Week is a perfect way to get local schools, families and friends involved in the process of creating, recognizing and cherishing student art.”