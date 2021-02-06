Music academy offers screen-free camp experiences

Photo courtesy of Charlotte Academy of Music

MATTHEWS – Charlotte Academy of Music is offering screen-free summer camps led by enthusiastic teaching professionals.

“Given the amount of time our children have spent in front of screens for school over the past 10 months, coupled with the amount they use during free time, it’s more important than ever to have camps where kids can imagine, create something with their hands and be mentored in-person by an engaging teacher,” owner Regina Ziliani said. “Today, so much of our communication happens through a screen and this can impede our capacity to understand and empathize with each other.”

The academy has been offering SPLASH! Summer Camps for 14 years.

After a year of unprecedented changes, staff believes children need the opportunity to develop their confidence and get a chance to just be children. Summer camps are one way to distract children from their screens while providing a venue to learn and be happy.

“In-person camp experiences give kids a chance to build real relationships, with a teacher and with new friends,” Ziliani said. “In our music and art summer camps, kids enjoy using their talents and discovering new interests as they create alongside their peers.”

