Waxhaw launching rotating art contest

An artist will help make this butterfly sculpture pop. Photo courtesy of Town of Waxhaw

WAXHAW – The Waxhaw Parks and Recreation Department is calling on artists to enhance the butterfly sculpture located across from David G. Barnes Park.

Dena Sabinske, parks and recreation director, said the Waxhaw Public Art Selection Jury has been conducting an inventory of the town’s art and thinking of ways of reimagining it. They came up with the idea of a rotating art contest to engage citizens and visitors similar to the giant rocks you see on school campuses.

“There’s many different ways that we can help promote art for the town and different ways to actually see it and have interaction,” Sabinske said. “It gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling of coming down into Waxhaw and to have that interaction and pops of color we all know that provokes happiness.”

Schools, scout troops, civic groups, businesses that promotes art or local artists are eligible to apply. The application outlines all the rules. The process includes interviews with the artists and town commissioner approval. The artwork would be complete around June and remain intact until the next contest the following year.

Sabinske sought feedback from the commission during their Jan. 12 meeting. Waxhaw Mayor Ron Pappas suggested upgrading the sculpture’s aluminum base so that it better enhances the art. He also proposed elevating it off the ground a bit so it looks like it is taking flight.

Sabinske sees the opportunity to move the butterfly sculpture into the park planned for downtown. She also envisions the potential of expanding the project to lure artists from outside of Waxhaw so the town has its very own museum in downtown, the park system or along its trails.

“I love this idea and it sounds so much fun,” Commissioner Anne Simpson said of the rotating art contest. “Just the thought of how this can even continue to grow as we grow and the applications of it is amazing.”