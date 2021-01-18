Spotlight Players revisit the 1920s on stage

Spotlight Players perform judge adjudicators.

ATLANTA – Students from Spotlight Players in Mint Hill won national awards from Jan. 15 to 17 at the 2021 Junior Theater Festival Online Extravaganza.

The event served as a pivot from iTheatrics’ flagship in-person festival event, the Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, which is traditionally held during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Atlanta. Spotlight Players has had success at the festival in the past, winning the Freddie G Award for Excellence in Ensemble Work in 2016.

Each group joined a pod to support and learn from each other’s pre-recorded 10-minute performance of a Broadway Junior or Online Edition musical. Performing groups received live feedback on their performance from adjudicators.

Spotlight Players students presented selections from “Thoroughly Modern Millie JR” for actor Jennifer Locke (“Hamilton”); music supervisor, arranger and composer Dan Mertzlufft (“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Concert”), and Nina Meehan, executive artistic director of Bay Area Children’s Theatre.

“The Spotlight Players’ small but mighty nine-person cast is proof of musical theater magic,” Mertzlufft said. “No sets, costumes or 40-person ensemble is needed to bring us into the thrilling world of 1920s New York City.”

Spotlight Players won a Freddie G Excellence in Ensemble Work award, student Jason Porter received a Freddie G Outstanding Student Direction & Choreography award, and student Olivia Jackson received a Freddie G Outstanding Performance by an Individual Performer award.

Locke complimented the group on their great sound with control.

“Spotlight Players were all the rage in this fun time hop into the 1920s,” Meehan said. “Their energy packed a punch with strong acting throughout. They are bringing the Charleston back into fashion.”

The event united students and educators from 43 groups, 34 states and six countries. The last in-person event, the 2020 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta, attracted 7,000 students and educators from 128 educational musical theater groups.

“This past year, we’ve seen students and teachers pivot to online rehearsals, turn storytelling limitations into opportunities, lean on each other for emotional support, and through it all keep a light burning at the end of a very long and dark tunnel,” said Timothy Allen McDonald, CEO of iTheatrics and Junior Theater Festival. “I’m proud that we spent three full days encouraging young people to make this world a better place in every way that they can.”

