Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 25-31)

The Mecklenburg Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 25 to 31:

Lowest Score

• K&W Cafeteria, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte – 90

Violations include: Employee handled broom and wiping cloth, then changed gloves to handle equipment and food without washing hands; tea nozzles at drink station had black buildup; and two pans of rice, black-eyed peas and potatoes were not held hot enough.

Charlotte (28209)

• AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 97

• Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 97.5

• The Flying Biscuit, 4241 Park Road – 98

Charlotte (28210)

• Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, 4725 Piedmont Row Drive – 98

• Dogwood Suther Table & Bar, 4905 Ashley Park Lane – 96.5

• Mega Baleada, 7631 Sharon Lakes Road – 96

• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 95.5

Charlotte (28211)

• Panera Bread, 306 S. Sharon Amity Road – 98.5

Charlotte (28226)

• Bojangles, 8720 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97

• Brooklyn Pizza Parlor, 7725 Colony Road – 98

• Fresh Market deli, 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

• Great Wall of China South, 6666 Carmel Road – 93.5

• K&W Cafeteria, 8652 Pineville-Matthews Road – 90

• Lotus Cuisine II, 4100 Carmel Road – 95

• Metro Diner, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• The Wine Shop at Foxcroft, 7824 Fairview Road – 97.5

Charlotte (28227)

• Cottage Express, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 97.5

• Fortune Cooke III, 7211 E. Independence Blvd. – 94

• Speedway, 13354 Albemarle Road – 99

Charlotte (28277)

• Basil Thai Cuisine, 7800 Rea Road – 94

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 10706 Providence Road – 95

• Chaat N Dosa, 8624 Camfield St. – 93

• Lorenzo`s Pizzeria/Scoops, 16721 Orchard Stone Run – 97

• Sabor Latin Street Grill, 14021 Conlan Circle – 97

• Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 9941 Rea Road – 94.5

• Tabla Indian Restaurant, 15025 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

• Thai 1st,9824 Rea Road – 96.5

• The Porters House. 7417 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 9848 Rea Road – 92.5

Matthews

• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5

• Jimmy John’s Sandwich’s, 2233 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5

Monroe

• Captain D’s, 1301 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 98

• Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 94.5

Pineville

• Chatpatay, 9101 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

• Global Restaurant, 314 Main St. – 98

Stallings

• New Asia Market (meat market), 4400 Potter Road – 96.5