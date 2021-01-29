Matthews rolling out Love Matthews Photo Contest

MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews wants to see why you love your town in the first-ever Love Matthews Photo Contest.

Photographers should capture the image that best represents their love for the community. Photos can be of people, nature, businesses, places of interest, wildlife just to name a few. Photos must be taken in Matthews.

Photos will be accepted in three categories: professional, amateur and youth (15 and under).

Submissions, one per person, will be accepted from 9 a.m. Feb. 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Judging will take place from Feb. 15 to 28.

The Matthews Parks & Recreation Advisory Board will determine winners. A fan vote will be held online. Its voting link will go live on Feb. 15 and can be found on the town website special event page.

Winners will be announced by March 1.

Minor photo edits are permitted, but images with significant modifications will not be considered. By submitting your photograph, you grant permission for the town to use the picture on the town website, social media, other publications, marketing materials or visual displays.

Winners will receive a Valentine chocolate gift basket from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in Matthews.

Other rules can be found at matthewsnc.gov/photocontest.