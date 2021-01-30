Matthews-Mint Hill restaurant inspections (Jan. 22-28)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 22 to 28:
Lowest Scores
• C Town Express (meat market), 7012 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 88
Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; employee washed hands in prep sink; meats were stored improperly in walk-in cooler and freezer; meat grinder and slicers had debris on blades; and food was on cutting surface for prepping meat.
Matthews
• Bojangles, 11137 E Independence Blvd. – 94
• Corporate Caterers, 1544 Matthews Mint Hill Road – 98.5
• Texas Roadhouse, 10400 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5
Mint Hill
• El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road – 94.5
• O’Neil’s Pub, 8121 Fairview Road – 96.5
• Vintners Hill, 7427 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100
Charlotte (28227)
• C Town Express Meat Market, 7012 Albemarle Road – 88
• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 93
• Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95.5
• Food Lion (deli), 9021 Albemarle Road – 95
• Food Lion (market), 9021 Albemarle Road – 99
• Food Lion (produce), 9021 Albemarle Road – 100
• KFC/Taco Bell, 9030 Lawyers Road – 93.5
• Perry’s Deli, 6727 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 99.5
Charlotte (28270)
• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 95.5
• Popeyes, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 98
• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 94
• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 94
Leave a Reply