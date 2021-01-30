Matthews-Mint Hill restaurant inspections (Jan. 22-28)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 22 to 28:

Lowest Scores

• C Town Express (meat market), 7012 Albemarle Road, Charlotte – 88

Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; employee washed hands in prep sink; meats were stored improperly in walk-in cooler and freezer; meat grinder and slicers had debris on blades; and food was on cutting surface for prepping meat.

Matthews

• Bojangles, 11137 E Independence Blvd. – 94

• Corporate Caterers, 1544 Matthews Mint Hill Road – 98.5

• Texas Roadhouse, 10400 E Independence Blvd. – 96.5

Mint Hill

• El Valle, 9229 Lawyers Road – 94.5

• O’Neil’s Pub, 8121 Fairview Road – 96.5

• Vintners Hill, 7427 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 100

Charlotte (28227)

• C Town Express Meat Market, 7012 Albemarle Road – 88

• China Fun, 5716 Wyalong Drive – 93

• Deli Salvadorena, 7209 E. W.T. Harris Blvd. – 95.5

• Food Lion (deli), 9021 Albemarle Road – 95

• Food Lion (market), 9021 Albemarle Road – 99

• Food Lion (produce), 9021 Albemarle Road – 100

• KFC/Taco Bell, 9030 Lawyers Road – 93.5

• Perry’s Deli, 6727 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road – 99.5

Charlotte (28270)

• Bojangles, 1604 Galleria Blvd. – 95.5

• Popeyes, 1729 Sardis Road N. – 98

• Providence Meadows, 4123 Kuykendall Road – 94

• Roppongi Ramen Bar, 9626 Monroe Road – 94