I Love Mint Hill Photo Contest celebrates 50 years of the town

MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill has launched the I Love Mint Hill Photo Contest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the town becoming incorporated.

People who live or work in Mint Hill can upload original, high-resolution digital photos of why they love the town beginning Feb. 1. Images may include nature, store fronts, sunrises, sunsets, pets, events, town facilities, sports and people living, working and playing.

The first-place winner will receive $250. Second place wins $100. They’ll be recognized at an upcoming town commissioner meeting and be featured on the front page of the town’s website.

Visit https://www.minthill.com/_T7_R89.php for complete rules.