Boy Scout creates storywalk along Waxhaw trail

The storywalk contains stands with pages of a children’s book and information about the town’s park system. Photo courtesy of Town of Waxhaw

WAXHAW – Logan Kee chose to work with the Waxhaw Parks and Recreation Department on a project to help him become an Eagle Scout. But his contribution to the park system could have far greater impact than him earning a rank.

Kee, who is part of Boy Scout Troop 120 in Marvin, planned and installed a storywalk along the Twelve Mile Creek Trail within MillBridge. Park visitors can walk to each of the 10 stands to read the next page in a children’s book.

The first book to get the storywalk treatment is “Do You Wonder About Rain Snow Sleet And Hail?”

Parks and Recreation Director Dena Sabinske said one unique feature of the storywalk is the stands can moved in the event of inclement weather.

“This is meant for families, but it also has our information about the park system and our fun map,” Sabinske said.

Installing the stands only took a day, but Kee has been planning the concept since the summer.

Logan Kee

Kee set a goal to raise $2,500 through GoFundMe.com, a website in which people can donate to various causes. His fundraiser generated $2,710, which helped pay for building materials.

“I put in a lot of work and I hope my product lasts for a while,” Kee said. “I just want to make sure it is high quality and looks good out there for years to come.”

Sabinske recognized Kee during the Jan. 12 town commission meeting. Mayor Ron Pappas asked the young man what he hoped to do as a career.

Kee hasn’t picked a college yet but he plans on becoming an architect. He said the project, from the planning to keeping everything within budget, was good preparation for that career.

“Becoming an architect also leads to becoming a developer too, so be careful with that,” Pappas joking warned.

Being an Eagle Scout mom, Commissioner Tracy Wesolek said she knows how hard Kee worked on the project.

“I have been to several Eagle ceremonies and this is the first one I’ve seen of a project like this,” Wesolek said.

Commissioner Jason Hall said seeing such projects takes him back to the days when he was an Eagle Scout.

“It’s going to offer just a tremendous amount of value to our community,” Hall said. “I can’t wait to get out and see it myself.”