Carolyn Ann Ryan consults with families prior to portrait sessions so she gets a feel for their style. After the shoot, she’ll work with them to determine how to best display those images.. Photo courtesy of Carolyn Ann Ryan Photography

CHARLOTTE – Carolyn Ann Ryan, of Carolyn Ann Ryan Photography, has earned three Certificates of Mastery from the National Association of Professional Child Photographers.

Carolyn earned Master Certifications for her Child, Family and High School Senior Portrait Photography.

She was one of only seven photographers globally to earn three or more Certificates of Mastery in 2020.