Watch outdoor movie at Arboretum Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE – American Asset Corporation, developers of Arboretum Shopping Center, will show a movie outside on a 32-foot inflatable screen Oct. 24 in the Cinebarre Theater parking lot.

Participants will watch the 2019 animated film “Adams Family” from their socially distanced cars. Tickets are free but registration is required. One ticket per household.

Gates for parking open at 6 p.m. at the shopping center, 8008 Providence Road.

Visit www.ArboretumShoppingCenterMovieNight.eventbrite.com or www.shoparboretum.com for details.