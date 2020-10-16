Uptown Charlotte will have food trucks, street performers this weekend

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Center City Partners will close Tryon Street, between 5th and 6th streets, from noon Friday, Oct. 16, to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, for expanded entertainment and dining options.

The Street Eats program places tables in the sidewalks and curb lanes to allow restaurants additional outdoor seating 204 North, Sea Level, SIP and The Asbury are participating from 5 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The block will have picnic tables and special lighting for an inviting experience

Food Trucks are scheduled throughout the weekend:

• Friday – Desi Kati Cart (6 to 9 p.m.)

• Saturday – Desi Kati Cart (noon to 3 p.m.); Antojitos La Poblana (6 to 9 p.m.) and Desi Kati Cart (6 to 9 p.m.)

• Sunday – Desi Kati Cart (1 – 4 p.m.)

Center City Charlotte is also providing free outdoor programming in and around the closed block.

Street performers will be on hand from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Additional events are as follows:

• Movie Night at Victoria Yards will feature a free screening of “Back to the Future 3” from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at 408 N. Tryon Street (corner of 7th and Tryon Streets). Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movies-at-victoria-yards-tickets-124781913061.

• Revive The Vibe Music will serve as a fundraising event with live music and food trucks in collaboration with Blumenthal Performing Arts from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 17. at the Stage at Spirit Square Plaza (College and 7th Streets) and Victoria Yards (Tryon and 7th Streets).

On the web: https://uptowncharlotte.com/