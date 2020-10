CHARLOTTE – Regal has reopened movie theaters in the Charlotte area.

Reopening plans include new health and safety measures that adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including sanitization procedures, social distancing protocols and mandatory mask policies for employees and guests.

Locations that opened Oct. 2 were Regal Birkdale & RPX, Regal Cinebarre Arboretum, Regal Franklin Square and Regal StoneCrest at Piper Glen 4DX, IMAX & RPX.