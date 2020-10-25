Gobble the Turkey helps area author make Amazon Best Seller List

Photo courtesy of Christina Kessler

HUNTERSVILLE – Christina Kessler’s self-published children’s book, “The Gratitude Game,” recently became an Amazon Best Seller in two different categories on the first day it was released.

“I took a simple idea, a paper turkey on a piece of poster board and created a story to teach children about how to find gratitude in their lives,” Kessler said. “I started this journey as a way to help my own children, who were very small at the time, how to look for things to be thankful for. It truly is not that hard!”

The book follows two children, Grace and Graham, as they collect gratitude feathers for their friend, Gobble the Turkey.

“It’s been a tough year, for so many people,” she said. “I truly believe that gratitude can be found everywhere, in everything. My hope with this book is that other people will develop a gratitude practice that helps them in their own lives. Our family looks forward to Gobble coming to visit us every year, but we now look for gratitude everywhere, everyday.”

Landing on the Best Seller list on Amazon was no small task, given the current challenges. It took a lot of emails to get the word out, she said, noting she reached out to friends, families and associates .

The book has an accompanying component, Gobble the Turkey. Part stuffed animal, part collection jar, Gobble is a daily physical reminder to look for gratitude. Kessler says he is a labor of love.

“He started as a construction paper turkey on a board, but I have made a few other variations of him through the years,” she said. “What is available to my readers is a high- quality, holiday decoration that can be used for many years to come.”

Using only handmade crafters, locally sourced, has been a challenge and a learning lesson in business, but compromising quality was not something Kessler was interested in pursuing.

“I seek to achieve excellence in everything that I do,” Kessler said. “It’s not always easy, but it’s an important component of how I live my life, and this book and product were no different. I am proud of the way everything has turned out, no matter how difficult the journey.”

“The Gratitude Game” is available on Amazon or at www.christinamkessler.com.