Charlotte Symphony adds six new members to board

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Symphony added six leaders in various fields to its board of directors on Oct. 7.
“The knowledge that they bring to the table from their diverse backgrounds – in addition to their love of music, the arts, and the CSO – will be an asset as we face the challenges ahead,” said Kimberly Parker, who chairs the Charlotte Symphony.
New members are as follows:
• Ellen Fitzsimmons, chief legal officer and head of enterprise diversity at Truist Financial Corporation.
• Dr. Richard Krumdieck, a physician specializing in the treatment of cancer and blood-related disorders.
• Torsten Pilz, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer for Honeywell.
• Melinda Snyder, wealth advisor at Wells Fargo Private Bank.
• John D. Williams, president and CEO of Domtar.
• Dr. Shanté Williams, CEO of Black Pearl Global Investments.
