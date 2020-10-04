CATS, Arts+ launch Ride with the Music concert series

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System and Arts+ has launched Ride with the Music, a free concert series will bring live music to various CATS locations on Thursday evenings in October.

CATS staff will distribute free cloth face masks to riders and community members that pass through the area.

“We are continuing to provide essential transit services to many of our community’s front-line workers,” CATS CEO John Lewis said. “Through our partnership with Arts+, we hope to provide entertainment and inspiration to our riders during their regular commutes.”

Ride with the Music will highlight local performers across a variety of musical genres.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership and finding new ways to provide an exceptional music experience for the Charlotte community,” said Devlin McNeil, president and executive director of Arts+.

The concert series will continue from 5 to 7 p.m. on the following dates and venues:

Oct. 8: Flannel is the New Black – Bland Street Station, 1511 Camden Road

Oct. 15: The Bechtler Ensemble – 36th Street Station, 434 East 36th St.

Oct. 22: Keelan Bozman and Kirsten Allen – J.W. Clay Station, 9048 N. Tryon St.

Oct. 29: TBD