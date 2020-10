CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office brings favorite flicks to the heart of Ballantyne through the Ballantyne Movie Series.

Enjoy a screening of the Halloween classic, “Hocus Pocus,” from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Cullman Park Building Parking Lot. Cozy warm drinks and Shake Shack fare will be available for purchase.

Get tickets in advance. Sales benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Visit www.goBallantyne.com for details.