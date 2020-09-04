Author releases book to educate children about bees

CHARLOTTE — Alessandra Macaluso has released her third book, “Lucy the Bee and the Healing Honey,” through Warren Publishing.

The book follows Lucy the bee as she explores a magical forest to find a cure to save her hive.

“I hope Lucy can help get kids excited about honey bees and our environment,” Macaluso said. “With honey bees still dying off in record numbers, educating kids and endearing them to honey bees is needed to sustain our planet and our future.”

Macaluso also hopes children see themselves in Lucy. She describes Lucy as intuitive and strong.

“The choices she makes may not be the most popular, but she makes them because she knows in her heart it’s the only way to create the change needed to bring healing to her world,” Macaluso said. “Even when she doubts herself, and even if she’s scared, she can still do hard things.”

Macaluso is the author of “What a Good Eater!” and “The Real-Deal Bridal Bible.” She also blogs at www.AlessandraMacaluso.com.

“Lucy the Bee and the Healing Honey” is available at www.warrenpublishing.net and www.Amazon.com.