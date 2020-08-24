Warren Publishing release could help children laugh during quarantine

CHARLOTTE – As children and teachers alike adapt to the new norms of social distancing, many parents have suddenly found themselves in the role of educator to their now homeschooled kids.

For those looking to introduce their little ones to the colorful world of poetry, Raven Howell has released a whimsical book of children’s poems.

Published by Charlotte-based book publisher Warren Publishing, “Chuckles and Smiles” broaches an array of silly subjects from hyenas that hoot to dinos that bake cookies.

Howell is no stranger to young children’s literature, having regularly contributed to Cricket and Highlights magazines and written books of her own.

“Writing children’s poetry has always come naturally to me, but “Chuckles and Smiles” was specifically inspired by the need for a happy escape that would elicit a smile, laughter and sense of wonder,” said Howell of her inspiration for the book.

The book’s release is especially timely in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a New York author, the pandemic – quarantine, social distancing – came early in the year, and as I jumped into working with my kids’ groups and students online, many children who were experiencing stress expressed a need for fun respite,” Howell said. “So if this book gives a child or parent the giggles, great! Laughter increases our immune cells and the body’s natural feel-good chemicals.”

Howell’s own children provided inspiration for several of the themes within her poems.

“My poem, “Spaghetti,” was inspired by my kids devouring pasta when they were little. Yet, I confess that the line, ‘they [noodles] end up in my lap a lot!’ still happens to me as an adult.”

Want to read?

“Chuckles and Smiles, Children’s Poems” is available at www.warrenpublishing.net, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, or wherever books are sold.