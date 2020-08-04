Tapp brings renewed energy to The Choir School

CHARLOTTE – Davis Tapp joins The Choir School as its first permanent executive director, part of a long-term initiative to sustainably transition organizational leadership away from its founders.

His appointment comes as the choral music education program expands its offerings and makes plans in the run up to its 30th anniversary celebrations in 2022.

“We’re an organization focused on the future, with big ideas about how to make music education an even more essential part of the childhood experience,” board president Abigail Cudabac said. “Davis’ energy and enthusiasm for our mission is palpable, and he’ll play a key role as we offer Charlotte’s young people the best music education available and fill our city with song.”

Officials said his background in youth nonprofit executive leadership and major gift fundraising made him the perfect fit for an organization continuing to grow and find new ways to offer music education.

“For several years, I’ve watched The Choir School’s work and have witnessed the incredible value an excellent music education provides a child,” Tapp said. “I am tremendously excited for everything the organization has planned, and I look forward to connecting with our community, introducing more people in Charlotte to this incredible organization, and contributing to our long history of success.”

Tapp most recently served as a major gifts officer at the Pi Kappa Phi Foundation in Charlotte. He began his career at the Boy Scouts of America in Lumberton, serving as senior district executive responsible for fundraising and recruitment.

Tapp is a parishioner at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, The Choir School’s founding partner.