Picture book teaches kids about medical conditions, embracing differences

CHARLOTTE — Author and nurse Shimah Easter has written a new picture book in the Embrace U series, which educates children about medical conditions and reminds those who live with such conditions that they are not alone.

Published by Charlotte-based Warren Publishing, “Simi Means Breathe” is the latest book in the series.

The book follows Simi, a little boy who loves to play soccer but has trouble keeping up because of his asthma. With the help of his coach, teammates and inhaler, Simi can continue to enjoy his favorite sport and play with his friends.

“Simi Means Breathe” follows the first book in the Embrace U series, “Ollie’s Outie,” which describes a young girl who has an umbilical hernia. In the second book, Easter hopes readers relate to Simi’s journey.

“With his brown skin, coarse hair, Yoruban roots, and medical necessity for his inhaler, I hope that the vitality of accurate representation really stands out,” Easter said. “Simi is a fun little guy who likes to run and play like most boys his age. However, there’s a need to understand his unique limitation (asthma) as to transmute & alchemize it.”

Shimah, of Charlotte, enjoys cooking, traveling, time spent in nature, and the connection she has with her family.

She hopes to expand her writing repertoire with continued additions to the Embrace U series and by branching out to other areas of poetry and prose and critical literature.

“Simi Means Breathe” is available at warrenpublishing.net, amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.