Picture book celebrates a love of adventure

CHARLOTTE – For any parent, getting kids to cooperate at bedtime can be tough.

Local author and Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Andrews knows this struggle well. When her daughter was younger, Andrews found herself exhausted and frustrated by their bedtime routine.

This experience inspired her new children’s book, “The Adventures of Sid & Eli: The Shiny Thing in the Garden,” published by Charlotte-based Warren Publishing.

Andrews hopes the story helps other parents struggling with a way to keep their children engaged at bedtime.

“My daughter had a big imagination and a short attention span and these made-up stories turned bedtime into a part of the day I looked forward to sharing with her,” Andrews said.

Her love for storytelling first came from her dad who would make up stories for Andrews and her five siblings.

Family is at the heart of “The Adventures of Sid & Eli.” The stories stemmed from the relationship between her daughter Sidney and her nephew Elijah.

Andrews’ book also celebrates her family’s diversity.

“They didn’t look the same, but that didn’t matter,” she writes. “They were cousins and they were buddies.”

Andrews didn’t set out to write a book about diversity, but she wanted to show her daughter a family that looked like theirs.

“I love that kids from multi-racial families can see themselves in this book,” Andrews said.

This first book in the “Adventures of Sid & Eli” series follows Sid and Eli, two very different cousins who share the same love of adventure. While playing outside, they stumble upon a shiny object in the garden and are led to a magical land unlike anything they’ve seen before. They will have to help each other outsmart a giant caterpillar and escape a river of cheese if they want to get back home.

“I hope the book inspires kids to create imaginary adventures of their own and realize you can be friends with someone who is different from you,” Andrews said.

About Allison Andrews

Allison Andrews spent two decades as an Emmy award-winning producer and writer in television news before using her storytelling abilities in other ways. “The Adventures of Sid and Eli: The Shiny Thing in the Garden” is her debut children’s book. She documents her life as a single mom and world traveler on Facebook (@Milemark50) and Instagram @Milemarker_50.