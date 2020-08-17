Charlotte becomes first Southern city featured on Google Arts & Culture platform

McColl Center for Art + Innovation is among 13 Charlotte institutions featured in Google Arts & Cultural program. Photo courtesy of Google

CHARLOTTE – Google is partnering with 13 Charlotte institutions to bring the city’s culture online on its Google Arts & Culture platform and app at g.co/ExploreCharlotte.

While many are unable to travel, they can visit the page and discover everything from decorative arts at the Mint Museum, performances from the Charlotte Symphony, contemporary art from Goodyear Arts, Civil Rights history from the Levine Museum of the New South and race cars at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“We are thrilled to showcase Charlotte’s rich culture, history of innovation and thriving art scene for everyone to explore online at Google Arts & Culture,” said Simon Delacroix, U.S. Lead of Google Arts & Culture. “From its fascinating museums to its delightful culinary scene to its achievements as a business hub, Charlotte is captivating.”

Charlotte is the first city in the South and third in the U.S. to be featured in Google Arts & Culture’s global initiative to capture and share the unique culture of cities. Along with Kansas City and Milwaukee, Charlotte joins European cultural hubs on the platform including Milan and Naples, Italy; Lyon, France; and Hamburg, Germany.

“We all know the value that arts and culture can add to a growing city like ours and we appreciate when others show interest in what we’ve established,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. “I really appreciate Google’s willingness to showcase our thriving arts community and to celebrate what it means to be uniquely Charlotte.”

Google Arts & Culture partnered with 13 organizations to bring over 3,000 artworks and artifacts from Charlotte institutions online, curated into over 50 stories to allow anyone to explore Charlotte’s culture and history. The project also includes a 360 tour of the Levine Museum of the New South.

The 13 partners have brought together their stories and expertise to share the city’s cultural DNA.

Some of the highlights include:

• Meet artists like Aurora Robson, Mel Chin and John W. Love Jr. and learn about the McColl Center’s artist residency program that supports their work

• Take a 360 degree virtual field trip to the Levine Museum of the New South.

• Learn about the city’s history in the Civil Rights Movement.

• Take a curated tour of 18 award-winning NASCAR race cars.

• Meet the local raptor population.

• Take a stroll around the city’s iconic public artworks.

• Get to know the city’s many sports teams and explore Charlotte’s sports history.

• Listen to symphony performances from home.

• Explore exhibits from the Mint Museum and dive into over 2,000 new costumes and decorative arts.

• Get a taste of Charlotte’s food scene.

• Discover “You Know You’re in Charlotte When…”

Google Arts & Culture Charlotte partners include Arts & Science Council, Atkins Library at UNC Charlotte, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Carolina Raptor Center, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, Charlotte Symphony, Goodyear Arts, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts & Culture, Levine Museum of the New South, McColl Center for Art + Innovation, Mint Museum and NASCAR Hall of Fame.