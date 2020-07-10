Speedway offers drive-in movie series

CONCORD – Charlotte Motor Speedway has launched a new summer drive-in movie series.

The series will feature Wednesday night drive-in movies on the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV in the infield of the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

It kicks off July 15 with the comedy “The Sandlot” and continues July 22 with “Ice Age: Continental Drift,” a 2012 animated comedy. Future films will be announced at a later date.

“Providing great, family-friendly entertainment is in our DNA, and with one of the largest HD screens in the world, drive-in movies are a logical fit,” General Manager Greg Walter said. “Drive-in movies are not only nostalgic and fun, but also a great way to practice proper social distancing when entertainment options are limited.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. Movies start at 7 p.m. Movie-goers will enter the infield at Gate 26 (under the Turn 3 tunnel) and be directed to parking in front of the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV.

Restroom facilities will be available. Concessions will not be sold on-site.

Tickets cost $30 per car. Buy them through TicketMaster.