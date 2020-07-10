Charlotte Symphony names new leader

CHARLOTTE — David Fisk will take on the role of president and CEO of the Charlotte Symphony on Aug. 31.

Fisk has served as executive director of the Richmond Symphony since June 2002 and previously led the Ulster Orchestra in Belfast, the national symphony of Northern Ireland.

Charlotte Symphony leaders say Fisk brings strong financial management skills and a passion for creating community partnerships and access to music for all.

“David is experienced and thoughtful, and has proven that he has a bold vision, spirit of innovation, and a passion for community access and inclusion that will strengthen and build upon the Charlotte Symphony’s core values,” said Kimberly Parker, who chairs the symphony.

Music Director Christopher Warren-Green added that Fisk has a fantastic energy as well as a deep commitment to music and community building.

Fisk succeeds Mary Deissler, who held the position from June 2016 to August 2019. Michelle Hamilton, vice president of development, has been leading the management team in the interim.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Charlotte Symphony this fall, excited by the opportunity to move to a new city and a larger orchestra, after many happy years in Richmond,” Fisk said. “The CSO has a great reputation, and I’m honored to have been chosen to be a partner in leadership with Christopher Warren-Green and the Board, working hand-in-hand with the musicians and staff.”