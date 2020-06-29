Ardrey Kell student places third in Congressional Art Competition

Kimberly Hoang’s work, “Distracted,” will be displayed in the D.C. office of U.S. Rep. Alma Adams. Photo courtesy of Alma Adams

CHARLOTTE – Kimberly Hoang, a junior at Ardrey Kell High School, placed third in the Congressional Art Competition for her acrylic painting “Distracted.”

Twenty-two pieces of artwork submitted by high school students in North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District were displayed and judged by area artists Gordon James, Al Foster and A.J. Foster.

U.S. Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) congratulated winners June 28.

“As an artist and former art professor, I share these students’ passion for expression through art,” Adams said. “The student artists in North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District are tremendously talented and I’m proud of the young people who submitted their artwork for the competition.”

The U.S. House of Representatives hosts a congressional art competition each year as an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the country. Each Representative holds a competition in their district and selects winning entries.

Francis Genco, a sophomore at Northwest School of the Arts, won the competition.

Genco won tickets to D.C. for the nationwide Congressional art competition reception. Genco’s art, along with other high school students across the country, will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

Others honored included second-place finisher Kendyl Brown (Pine Lake Preparatory) and honorable mentions Oliver Coria (Northwest School of the Arts) and MacKenna Hanson (Woodlawn School).

Adams will display the second and third place works in her D.C. office for one year. Honorable mention work will be displayed in her district office.

