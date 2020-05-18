Charlotte Symphony revises summer schedule amid COVID-19

The Charlotte Symphony may have canceled Summer Pops at Symphony Park but the community has several opportunities to see the symphony this summer. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Symphony has released a new summer schedule for concerts postponed due to COVID-19.

The symphony will provide a sampling of what it offers each season over a span of three weeks.

“During these unsettling times, we’re working hard to engage with and listen to our community and provide hope and solace wherever we can,” interim CEO Michelle Hamilton said. “With the announcement of our summer festival, we once again look forward to welcoming our patrons to a CSO concert and sharing in the joy and excitement that only a live performance can provide.”

The festival will open with the return of Music Director Christopher Warren-Green conducting Kodaly’s Dances of Galánta, Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Concertmaster Calin Ovidiu Lupanu as soloist, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Pastoral at the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center at Queens University (Aug. 7 to 9).

The symphony will offer a free concert for the community Aug. 16 at the Knight Theater featuring music from “Star Wars” and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, and more.

The final week will include an On Tap performance, conducted by Christopher James Lees, at Triple C Brewing Company (Aug. 18) and “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark,” with John Williams’s epic score performed live by Christopher James Lees and the CSO while the full-length film is screened at the Belk Theater (Aug. 21 to 22).

The Charlotte Symphony will continue to follow local, state and national recommendations with regard to the COVID-19 and will only move forward with planned performances if it is safe to do so.

Single tickets will be available at a later date. Visit www.charlottesymphony.org/august2020/ for details.

The following events have been rescheduled to the 2020–21 season: “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” will take place March 19 to 21, 2021, moving the previously scheduled Return of the Jedi to spring 2022. Beethoven Meets 90’s Vibe has been rescheduled to April 16, 2021.

The following events have been canceled: Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony (March 20 to 21), Bach Brandenburg Concerto (April 17 to 18), On Tap (April 21), UNITED: A Remembrance Concert (April 30), Brahms Double Concerto (May 1 to 2), CSO On the Go (May 6), Broadway Favorites (May 8 to 9), Wonder Women: Heroes and Villains (May 9), Brass Transit: The Music of Chicago (June 13) and Summer Pops at Symphony Park (June through July).