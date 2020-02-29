Arts Roundup: Breakaway Music Festival, Charlotte Pride Band, Providence Chamber Music Series

The Breakaway Music Festival is coming to Charlotte this year. Past bookings have included Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Khalid, Wiz Khalifa and Diplo. Photo courtesy of Breakaway Festival

Breakaway Music Festival coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – The Breakaway Music Festival has announced its complete 2020 calendar, which includes a weekend in Charlotte on Sept. 11 and 12.

The music festival offers attendees industry-leading headliners while providing a solution to rising festival prices.

“Our mission has always been to provide real fans with a true music festival experience, at a price they can actually afford,” co-founder Adam Lynn said.

Visit www.breakawayfestival.com/ for details.

The Chris and Paul Show performs first Charlotte show

CHARLOTTE – NBC “Bring the Funny” finalists The Chris and Paul Show will perform at Comedy Zone on March 12.

Chris O’Neill and Paul Valenti formed The Chris and Paul Show back in 2000, then moved together to a 16-by-8 foot studio apartment in New York City. The duo has paved a path in comedy with its uncanny ability to take seemingly predictable situations and attack audiences with twists.

Tickets start at $20 and are available by visiting www.cltcomedyzone.com or calling 980-321-4702.

Cutter adds ‘pow’ to art auction

CHARLOTTE – Art With Heart showcases original artwork donated by artists like Elisha Cutter, an independent comic book artist, graphic illustrator, and footwear designer in Charlotte.

Cutter noted that the art auction “helps us grow as artists but also helps us grow as a community.”

The 20th annual Art With Heart auction starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art, 1520 S. Tryon St. in Charlotte. Tickets cost $100 at e.givesmart.com/events/dyR/.

The auction has raised more than $1.9 million to support Safe Alliance.

Pride band salutes Broadway

CHARLOTTE – The lights are bright as the Charlotte Pride Band celebrates its 10th season by paying a tribute to Broadway with music from “Hamilton,” “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera” and other productions.

John Ross, director of bands at Appalachian State University, leads the ensemble as artist director. It has approximately 50 members drawn from the greater Charlotte’s LGBTQI community and ally supporters.

The concert, “A Salute to Broadway,” starts at 5 p.m. March 7 at Park Road Church, 3900 Park Road. Tickets cost $15. Buy them at the door or at www. charlotteprideband.org/!tickets/.

Providence Chamber Music Series packs a lot into show

CHARLOTTE – The Providence Chamber Music Series will continue March 1 with a free concert.

Musicians present an eclectic mix of music, styles and ensembles beginning with Telemann’s Cricket Symphony for a small orchestra of 11 players, featuring two solo double basses (Kurt Riecken and Jeffrey Ferdon).

The symphony is followed by the world premiere performance of Oumuamua (the first interstellar object to pass through our solar system), composed by cellist Jeremy Lamb (Jeremy Lamb and Sarah Markle cellos, Taddes Korris bass). Also included on the program is Glinka’s Trio pathétique in D minor (Taylor Marino clarinet, Olivia Oh bassoon, and Paul Nitsch piano) which sets the stage for the annual performance by one of the audience’s favorite ensembles, The Charlotte Mandolin and Guitar Quintet (Donald Tison, Jane Hart Brendle, Matthew Darsey, Nick Lampo, and Troy Conn).

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church, 2810 Providence Road.

Visit www.providenceumc.org/music for details.

TV show talks caviar at shop

CHARLOTTE – Mark Meissner, owner of Le Petit Philippe in Charlotte, demonstrated various ways to pair caviar that complement its flavor, rather than cover it in a recent episode of “tasteMAKERS.”

The show airs on public television stations nationwide. For this particular episode, Emmy-winning producer and host Cat Neville traveled to North Carolina to learn about sturgeon farming.

Petit Philippe is a wine and chocolate store with a tasting room at 2820 Selwyn Ave.

Visit www.petitphilippe.com and www.watchtaste makers.com/206 for details.

School raises money for festival

CHARLOTTE – The Northwest School of the Arts cast and crew will present their production of “A Chorus Line” once the school secures the $65,000 needed to attend The International Thespian Festival.

Northwest School of the Arts is one of 11 schools invited to perform on the main stage.

The school has embarked on a quest to raise $65,000 required to make the trip. It produced a video appeal that can be viewed at https://vimeo. com/389273206. Donations can be made at www. nwsatag.com or by texting “give” to 704-285-0563

Fashion on display during CIAA

CHARLOTTE – Good Life Couture Events will host the third installation of its Fête Fashion Show + Brunch during CIAA Weekend on March 1 at the Good Life at Enderly Park, 2122-D Freedom Drive.

Claire Sulmers, of Fashion Bomb Daily, will present a fashion overview of New York Fashion Week and trends. Celebrity stylist “No IG Jeremy” serves as the fashion show’s creative director.

Email info@glenderlypark.com for details