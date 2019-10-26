SouthPark mall announces Christmas, Hanukkah activities

CHARLOTTE – SouthPark mall offers Santa photos, opportunities to give back and family-friendly events for the holidays.

• Photos with Santa: Santa Claus will spread cheer in SouthPark’s Center Court from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24. Visit www.southpark.com for his daily schedule. Avoid lines by reserving a moment with Santa’s Fast Pass. The mall will offer special photo opportunities for pets (7-9 p.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 15) and people with special needs (9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1 and 8 with advance registration on www.eventbrite.com).

• Breakfast with Santa: Children will get a morning boost with breakfast bites, crafts, holiday music, reindeer and Santa. The free event takes place from 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 9 in Center Court.

• Winter Wonderland at Symphony Park: In addition to ice skating at a 5,000-square-foot rink, guests can revel in holiday lights and décor, Santa’s Pub, a coffee shop, live music, surprise guests and special events from Nov. 15 to Jan. 20.

• Giving back with The Salvation Army: SouthPark will partner with The Salvation Army from Nov. 23 to Dec. 9 for its annual holiday Angel Tree program, providing new clothing and toys for children of families in need. Shoppers can also donate to The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign from Nov. 16 to Dec. 9 at the front entrance. Visit Jon Wilson, of WCCB’s “Wilson’s World,” as he camps out in front of The Cheesecake Factory on Dec. 5 and 6 to “stuff the truck” with Angel Tree donations.

• Disney Junior Holiday Play Date: Disney Junior spreads cheer with activities from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 in Circle Court.

• Hanukkah Celebration Event: A special Hanukkah event Dec. 22 celebrates the season with activities for the whole family.

SouthPark is located at 4400 Sharon Road.