MasterChef Junior Live! coming to Ovens Auditorium

CHARLOTTE – MasterChef Junior Live! brings elements from the FOX TV show directly to fans and foodies alike on an Ovens Auditorium stage.

The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and challenges with past “MasterChef Junior” contestants.

“The stage show brings great moments from the TV series to a live setting,” said Stephen Cook, president of TCG Entertainment. “Families will enjoy watching and participating in the show as much as we have enjoyed creating it.”

The event starts at 7 p.m. March 28. Tickets start at $55. Buy tickets at www.Ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster outlets or the Bojangles’ Coliseum Box Office, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.

Visit www.masterchefjuniorlive.com for details.