Lights Camera Fashion set for SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE – The Junior League of Charlotte presents Lights Camera Fashion, an afternoon of shopping with friends and catching up on all of the latest fashions.

The event takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at SouthPark Mall.

With participation from multiple stores within the mall, guests will receive store discounts and gifts with purchases throughout the afternoon. A fashion show starts at 4:30 p.m. featuring the latest fall designs.

Guests will be offered light bites, wine and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy as they shop.

General admission tickets cost $50. VIP tickets cost $125 and include special offers from various stores, one raffle ticket, exclusive VIP swag bag, food and drink. Tickets are available at www.jlcharlotte.org.

Last year’s event raised more than $30,000 to support the league’s mission.

“The support from this event will strengthen the JLC’s ability to unlock the leadership potential in women and improve outcomes for young children preparing for school,” President Tricia Magee said.