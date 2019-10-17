Four Disney films to be released in 4DX

LOS ANGELES – Four upcoming Disney films will be canvassed and released in CJ 4DPLEX’s multi-sensory 4DX format.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” will be released Oct. 18, followed by “Ford v Ferrari” on Nov. 15, “Frozen 2” on Nov. 22 and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Dec. 20.

In “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” follow the flying motions of Maleficent as she soars across the kingdom of Ulstead and the Moors. Scents and water will enhance the landscape, plus fog, motion and vibration add layers to battle sequences.

“Frozen 2” in 4DX will feature the snow effect to enhance the winter theme. As the adventure leads Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and crew away from Arendelle, 4DX will also add rain, fog, wind and scents highlighting the journey into new lands.

“Ford v Ferrari” in 4DX will capture the rapid swerves and turns of the Ford GT40 and the Ferrari P3 zooming across the speedway through 4DX motion and vibration. Effects will mimick the unpredictable drifting and braking motions.

In “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” motion enhanced seats will simulate the sense of spacecraft blasting into hyperspace. 4DX strobe and vibrations will highlight lightsaber battle sequences.

4DX is available at Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen, 7824 Rea Road.