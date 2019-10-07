Christian Book Lovers Retreat returns this month

CHARLOTTE – Essence bestselling authors Sherri Lewis, Michelle Stimpson, Vanessa Miller and Jacquelin Thomas will headline more than 50 Christian authors at the fourth annual Christian Book Lovers Retreat from Oct. 24 to 27.

The public book fair takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Renaissance Suites Hotel, 2800 Coliseum Centre Drive. The event is free. Authors will have books for purchase.

Attendees will enjoy a throwback to the 1970s party where big hair, tall shoes and bell bottom pants are the dress attire. Visit www.ChristianBookLoversRetreat.com for details.