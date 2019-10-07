Celebrate cult classics at Discovery Place Science

CHARLOTTE – Get ready to unleash your nightmares and nostalgia at Science on the Rocks: Cult Classics as you kick off the Halloween season at Discovery Place Science.

The adults-only event invites guests to get close-up on iconic movie moments and take part in spooky science.

The event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the museum. Adults 21 and older are welcome.

Guests in their best and creepiest get-ups will compete in the Truffle Shuffle costume contest. Experts in all things grim and gore can take on the challenge of horror movie trivia, spin the wheel to ingest something ghastly and dissect what’s brimming under the skin with The Bride of Frankenstein.

Tickets cost $12 in advance and $14 at the door. Guests must be 21 or older.