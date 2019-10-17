Ballantyne Wellness Fair blends health and fun

Photo courtesy of Northwood Office

CHARLOTTE – The Ballantyne Wellness Fair will allow the community to enjoy food, music, giveaways and festive activities while connecting with health and wellness vendors.

Activities include on-site flu shots (bring an ID and insurance card), adoptable puppies, selfies with Carolina Panthers mascot Sir Purr and giveaways. Viva Chicken, Rico’s Acai, International Truck of Tacos, Marathi Masala and King of Pops will serve food.

The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Brixham Tent.

Visit www.goBallantyne.com for details.