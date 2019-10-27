AMG Heritage Awards heading to Charlotte

MONROE – The Artists Music Guild presents the 2019 AMG Heritage Awards on Nov. 9 at Ovens Auditorium.

Regina Belle and Montell Jordan will host the 2019 AMG Heritage Awards Show.

Belle is best known for performing on “A Whole New World” (theme from Aladdin) with Peabo Bryson. Jordan is best known for his hit, “This Is How We Do It.”

This year’s main show line-up includes David L. Cook (“I Go Crazy”), Gloria Gaynor (“I Will Survive”), Skip Martin of Kool & The Gang, Russell Thompkins Jr. and the New Stylistics (“You Make Me Feel Brand New”), Norman Greenbaum (“Spirit In The Sky”), CeCe Peniston (“Finally”), and Shayy Winn of “American Idol.”

The pre-show line-up includes Clay Page, American Idol alum Drake McCain and William Oliver Jr.

Buy tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or at Ovens Auditorium.